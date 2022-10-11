INDIANAPOLIS — While there may be plenty to attract visitors to Indianapolis, local accommodations are also bringing attention to the Circle City.

Condé Nast Traveler asked their readers to rate the top 15 hotels that can be found in the Midwest, and a well-known Indianapolis hotel has made the cut.

Coming in at #14 is Ironworks Hotel Indy, which offers travelers a stay that combines comfort and luxury on the city’s north side.

“Inspired by those who work hard, Ironworks Hotel is made for those who want to play hard, too. It features fine dining options and is situated next to the Ironworks Keystone residential and retail complex,” said Anthony Richardson, general manager for Ironworks Hotel Indy.

This is not the first time that Ironworks Hotel Indy has been named in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards. It made the list of best hotels in the Midwest the previous two years as well.

The hotel also won the 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award and was named the Top Hotel in Indy by U.S. News & World Report.