HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – Central Indiana businesses continue to face challenges when it comes to hiring and finding talent. There are thousands of job openings right now, which has Hamilton County business leaders addressing the issues.

Last year there were more than 60,000 open positions in Hamilton County. That’s nearly a third of the total employment there. While numbers are starting to improve there’s a long way to go. Wednesday is a first step into finding a solution.

Invest Hamilton County along with local Chambers of Commerce are launching a two-year educational series. It’s focused on talent retention and how the pandemic and the challenges of the labor shortage.

And most importantly – solutions to today’s talent crisis.

One way they hope to help employers is job postings. Invest Hamilton County says it’s important businesses develop the right words on the posting to attract the right candidate, early on in their search.

Here’s some other advice that could help businesses bounce back.

“I think a good first step is always going to be, looking at your current talent and how happy they are and how satisfied they feel in your workspace. We know word of mouth for many employers, but even more specifically as you move down the earnings chain, word of mouth becomes a more important recruiting source. So, if your current talent is not referring people to your open positions, there’s a reason why.

You can assess and figure out why that’s not the case right now and what will it take to build an environment that they’d be more willing to refer people to,” explained Mike Thibideau, the vice president of Workforce Strategy for Invest Hamilton County.

The two-year workforce series with local chambers launches March 23. People will also hear from a panel of local executives about their challenges and what they believe the employment picture will look like this year and moving forward.

Thibideau added, “For every economic development win that we have with bringing a life science company here, or an insurance company here – high profile, high wage, high demand business here, it takes about 5 people in our eco-system to support one of those jobs. Those people all need childcare, they need grocery stores, they need roads, hospitals, all sorts of things to make a quality of life.

That’s why we have such a diverse talent eco-system, is that we’re seeing so many economic development wins and events like this help us bring those stories together and allow everyone to realize – we’re in this together and we have to win as a team.”

Sam Mishelow is the client development director for Meyer Najem Construction LLC. The company is headquartered in Fishers.

Mishelow will be attending the event. He shared how it’s been a real challenge, and they’ve had to pivot business plans. One way they’ve done so, is by hiring a full-time recruiter internally. The company has also had to increase the value of its employee referral program and focus on attracting a more diverse workforce.

“If Hamilton County is going to continue to grow and prosper, we need to be able to educate those around us,” said Mishelow, “We’re going to need to increase our ability to create awareness, and I think this is the perfect type of opportunity.”

By sharing what steps they’ve taken already Mishelow hopes to help other employers facing the same challenges.

Registration is full for the launch of the first workforce series by Invest Hamilton County. However, click here if you’d like to learn more about future events.