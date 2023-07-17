KOKOMO, Ind. — A baby girl has been surrendered at Safe Haven Baby Box in Howard County.

According to a release sent by Safe Haven Baby Box, a young baby girl was surrendered on Monday to the box installed at a local fire station located on W. Superior Street in Kokomo.

“A baby girl was surrendered by her Mother in our Safe Haven Baby Box,” the release said. “The Mother lovingly made the decision to make sure her daughter was safe and given excellent medical care by the Kokomo Firefighters and St Vincent/Ascension Paramedics.”

Over 100 Baby Boxes have been installed throughout the Hoosier State since 2017. According to the organization in charge of the boxes, Monday’s surrender was the fifth time a baby has been surrendered in Indiana this year.

“Although these are hard choices to make, we applaud the mother for giving her daughter the chance at life through an anonymous, safe and legal option,” said Monica Kelsey, founder of Safe Haven Baby Box.

The box where the surrender occurred was installed at the KFD location on June 11, 2020, the release said. Safe Haven thanked the Knights of Columbus for investing in the cause.

Currently, over 130 babies have been surrendered through Safe Haven Baby Boxes. There are 154 boxes that have been installed in Indiana, Arkansas, Kentucky, Florida, Ohio, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Oklahoma.