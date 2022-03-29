INDIANAPOLIS — IndyParks is still looking to fill roughly 300 positions before summer arrives in full swing.

The city hopes to open a total of 17 community pools by Memorial Day Weekend. However, without proper staffing, officials said they will not be able to.

“We’re in the same boat as everyone else,” IndyParks Deputy Director of Operations & Programs with IndyParks Kimberly Campbell said. “We’re looking to hire folks and I know there’s a lot of jobs out there and our applicant pool isn’t as wide as we’d like it to be.”

Last year, IndyParks was only able to open nine of its 18 community pools due to staffing shortages. Campbell said the COVID-19 pandemic also played a role in that decision, but this year – although cases continue to fall – staffing issues remain.

“We started pushing for our aquatic positions maybe about a month earlier than normal,” Campbell said. “We are advertising in new ways, trying to do everything I can to reach youth, young adults – wherever we can find them. Some of our new methods this year include radio advertisements, we’re working to connect with schools and youth organizations, and utilizing our partnership communication chain as much as possible.”

Despite getting a head start on their hiring campaign, officials with IndyParks said there were still 300 positions open, department-wide, as of this weekend. Campbell said the biggest hiring need right now is lifeguards, but several other positions are open too.

“We are also hiring for camp counselors, for park inspectors, for food program coordinators, cashiers, pool managers and facility attendants,” Campbell said. “We typically will push hard for high school students [and] for college students because we know they’re looking for work in the summer and we’re here. But we hire adults, we hire seniors, and so some of these positions are actually perfect for an older community member who just wants something to do to get out of the house and have some fun over the summer. We got something for everybody!”

Adding to a round of new incentives, Campbell said IndyParks will also be offering two bonus programs this year. The first is a $100 referral bonus for any current IndyParks staff member who refers a friend and the second is a $200 sign-on bonus for any applicant who completes the required paperwork and registers for trainings before April 9.

“We are offering early bird sign-on bonuses through April 9th,” Campbell said. “So if you get your application in and get everything taken care of by April 9th, there’s a $200 bonus just for coming to work.”

Campbell added that the sign-on bonus falls to $100 after April 9 for a limited time.

To apply for a position with IndyParks, click here.