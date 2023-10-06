INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo recently announced that fares will be free on Election Day, giving Indianapolis residents the chance to have a free ride to the polls.

According to a news release, IndyGo will be fare-free on both fixed route and IndyGo access services on Nov. 7, which is Election Day. Officials said this service will be provided by AARP Indiana in partnership with the IndyGo foundation.

“IndyGo is proud to once again offer free rides on Election Day, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to make their voice heard at the polls,” IndyGo President and CEO Inez Evans said in the release. “We appreciate AARP Indiana’s partnership as we continually increase access for those wanting to perform their civic duty by providing free bus service all day.”

According to previous reports, Indianapolis residents will be voting on a number of races in this particular election, including the Indianapolis mayor’s race as well as various City-County Council seats. Early voting will open Oct. 11 and be open through Nov. 6 prior to Election Day.

“The constitutional right to vote is something every eligible citizen should exercise,” Addison Pollock, AARP Indiana’s director of community engagement, said in the release. “Encouraging people to use this right is a cornerstone of AARP Indiana’s work in Indianapolis and throughout the state. We’re excited to partner once again with IndyGo to provide free fare to riders on Election Day to help make it a little easier for Hoosiers to get to the polls.”

Residents can plan trips by using Google Maps, the Transit mobile application or by visiting IndyGo’s website. For a list of Election Day voting locations, click here.