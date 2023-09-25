INDIANAPOLIS — INDYCAR announced a 17-race schedule for the 2024 INDYCAR SERIES season, which will take the world’s most competitive motorsport series into several fan-favorite markets, including a return to the Milwaukee Mile.

The 108th running for the Indy 500 will be on Sunday, May 26, 2024, with qualifiers being the weekend before.

The 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season opens Saturday, March 10, 2024, on the streets of St. Petersburgh, Florida for the 20th Firestone Grand Prix. The open-wheel series will crisscross the U.S., including a stop for the Indianapolis 500 before heading to Nashville for a championship finale on Sept. 15, 2024.

Much of the races will be primarily carried on NBC and Peacock.

“The upward trajectory of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES is reflected through the 2024 schedule,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said. “With stops at premier and global entertainment districts, classic American road courses and thrilling, high-speed ovals, the 2024 season will be exhilarating and highly competitive from beginning to end.

Two street circuits and two road courses will entertain INDYCAR fans and set the stage for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” according to Monday’s release. After the 2024 season opens on March 10 for the 14th time, the series returns to The Thermal Club for the first $1 Million Challenge on Sunday, March 24.

The $1 Million Challenge weekend format will include a qualifying session and two heat races. With members of The Thermal Club embedded with race teams and drivers, the top six finishers from the two heat races will advance to a showcase of stars, where they’ll compete for a $1 million prize.

Barber Motorsports Park will host the INDYCAR SERIES for the 14th time, with the April 28 race marking the final NTT INDYCAR SERIES event before moving into the traditional Month of May calendar at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Ticket sales for the “500” are at a pace exceeding 2023 when well over 300,000 fans attended the largest single-day sporting event in the world. It was the second-largest crowd in over two decades.

You can begin a ticket application for tickets to the “500” on their website.

“2023 was a record-breaking season for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES,” INDYCAR President Jay Frye said. “For the first time, 27 starters competed at each event, and on-track passing records were broken at six racetracks. INDYCAR remains the most diverse and competitive championship in motorsports. We cannot wait to see how the 2024 season plays out beginning on the Streets of St. Pete.”

2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SCHEDULE

Date Venue Television Sunday, March 10 Streets of St. Petersburg NBC, Peacock Sunday, March 24 The Thermal Club $1 Million Challenge* NBC, Peacock Sunday, April 21 Streets of Long Beach USA Network, Peacock Sunday, April 28 Barber Motorsports Park NBC, Peacock Saturday, May 11 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course) NBC, Peacock Saturday, May 18 Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Day 1 NBC, Peacock Sunday, May 19 Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Day 2 NBC, Peacock Sunday, May 26 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (oval) NBC, Peacock Sunday, June 2 Streets of Detroit USA Network, Peacock Sunday, June 9 Road America NBC, Peacock Sunday, June 23 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca USA Network, Peacock Sunday, July 7 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course NBC, Peacock Saturday, July 13 Iowa Speedway Race 1 NBC, Peacock Sunday, July 14 Iowa Speedway Race 2 NBC, Peacock Sunday, July 21 Streets of Toronto Peacock Saturday, Aug. 17 World Wide Technology Raceway USA Network, Peacock Sunday, Aug. 25 Portland International Raceway USA Network, Peacock Saturday, Aug. 31 Milwaukee Mile Race 1 Peacock Sunday, Sept. 1 Milwaukee Mile Race 2 USA Network, Peacock Sunday, Sept. 15 Streets of Nashville NBC, Peacock indycar.com // *Non-points event