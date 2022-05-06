Mt. VERNON, Ill. — A 20-year-old Indianapolis woman was found dead in a remote wooded area in Illinois, according to authorities.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said the remains of the woman were found on March 21 in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, near the intersection of Davidson Avenue and Veterans Memorial Drive.

Google Maps

Keriaye Winfrey

Police were able to identify and confirm the remains as 20-year-old Keriaye M. Winfrey of Indianapolis thanks to evidence collected at the scene along with DNA samples that were tested and compared to Winfrey’s family members.

The cause and manner of Winfrey’s death are still under investigation, police said. The coroner is using the services of a forensic anthropologist to assist in finding out how Winfrey died.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Winfrey’s name was not located in a search of their missing persons’ reports.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Captain Wallace at the Sheriff’s Office (618) 244-8004 or Crimestoppers at (618) 242-TIPS.

