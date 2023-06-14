INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Wednesday that the city will implement “gun-free zones” for the first time at an upcoming music festival.

Last month, Hogsett announced the next phase of his citywide “violence reduction strategy” which included a policy that would allow hosts and promoters of private events to create gun-free areas.

These zones, Hogsett’s office said Wednesday, will be on leased-out public property during special events, events such as the WonderRoad Music Festival.

Hogsett said Wednesday that the music fest, which is scheduled for this weekend at Garfield Park, will be the first use of the city’s new policy. Weezer and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are the headlining acts for the two-day festival on Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18.

A press conference will be held on Thursday to discuss the new gun-free zones in more detail and to demonstrate new technology, Hogsett’s office said. The mayor, officials with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department, the Elevation Group and Evolv Technology will speak at the conference.