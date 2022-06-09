INDIANAPOLIS — If you ask us, any time of year is a great time for a perfectly done steak. But perhaps there is no better time than June (National Steakhouse Month) and no better place than Indianapolis.

Indy’s own St. Elmo (NOT St. Elmo’s!) Steak House has earned a spot on famous restaurant guide Gayot’s list of the Top 10 Steakhouses in the U.S.A. for 2022.

While Gayot’s list is assembled in alphabetical order, St. Elmo was number 10 on the list with a score of 14 out of 20. Only two restaurants scored higher.

“This Indianapolis landmark — open since 1902 — is a favorite of visiting VIPs as well as local politicians, pro athletes and top entertainers. The atmosphere at St. Elmo Steak House is a little bit clubby mixed with the aura of an old-time New York steakhouse,” writes Gayot.

While most people eat their porterhouse and brave the steak house’s famous shrimp cocktail sauce on the main dining floor, St. Elmo has six private dining rooms that are very popular with celebrities when they’re in the Circle City.

Former Colts QB Peyton Manning and St. Elmo owner Craig Huse

Lady Gaga and Indy Car driver James Hinchcliffe hanging after dinner at St. Elmo

Jon Bon Jovi and Cher playing cards at St. Elmo after a concert

Jon Bon Jovi at St. Elmo

Actor John Travolta at St. Elmo during the 2012 Super Bowl

The other nine steak houses on the list are:

American Cut Steakhouse Tribeca (New York)

Baltaire (Los Angeles)

Bazaar Meat by Jose Andres (Las Vegas)

Bern’s Steak House (Tampa)

Butcher & Singer (Philadelphia)

Chophouse New Orleans (New Orleans)

Guard and Grace (Denver)

Knife (Dallas)

McKendrick’s Steak House (Atlanta)