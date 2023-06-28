INDIANAPOLIS — Wildfire smoke is hanging heavily around central Indiana right now, obscuring views and congesting lungs all across the region.

We first saw the haze from the Canadian wildfire smoke blow to Indy at the beginning of June, this time it’s back and much worse than before.

”The level of air pollution reached up to this level of about 150 (on air quality index),” said Gabriel Filippelli, the executive director of the Indiana University Environmental Resilience Institute. “Right now outside my own home it’s about 215 so that is significantly higher.”

Our air quality is awful right now. We’re firmly sitting in the “purple” meaning this stuff is very unhealthy for everyone. This Canadian wildfire smoke gave us some problems at the beginning of the month but it is significantly worse now. @FOX59 @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/L2o1f0bpf7 — Eric Graves (@ReporterEric) June 28, 2023

Filippelli and Dr. Nadia Krupp, the director of Riley Children’s Asthma Program, want everyone to take this smog seriously.

”Even people who don’t have underlying respiratory issues are likely to have some breathing trouble with it,” Krupp said.

The elderly, kids and people with underlying health conditions like asthma and COPD should be paying extra attention to their breathing, as well.

“You may end up in the emergency room, hospital or worse,” Krupp said. “There are probably going to be fatalities around the state related to this for our most vulnerable.”

For those who fall under that category, Krupp said you shouldn’t be afraid to reach out to your doctor or go to the emergency room if you struggle to breathe over the next few days.

”If they are coughing and can’t stop coughing, if they’re having difficulty catching their breath, they are wheezing or they’re just feeling like they are breathing heavier or faster than they normally do and their prescribed medications are not enough to make those symptoms go away, they should be contacting their doctors office,” Krupp said.

For those who breathe easier, you could still end up with a headache, sore throat or irritated eyes.

”For the next few days, the main thing you can do is just stay inside,” Krupp said.

How unhealthy is it to be outside in central Indiana right now? Being outside for 24 hours with Air Quality Index (AQI) of 220 is equivalent to smoking almost eight (!!) cigarettes. Even just three hours is equal to one cigarette. @FOX59 @CBS4Indy pic.twitter.com/N3PULQlDw1 — Eric Graves (@ReporterEric) June 28, 2023

In the five years, Filippelli has monitored air quality in Indy, this is by far the worst he has seen.

Indianapolis has hovered around and above a 200 air quality index Wednesday – firmly putting it in the purple or unhealthy for everyone category, like so much of the Midwest.

”Here’s the situation, there’s nowhere to go that’s safe basically other than inside your home,” Filippelli said pointing to an air quality map of the midwest. “You can’t go to Chicago or Pittsburgh or anywhere.”

Krupp recommends wearing a mask if you go outside but said you should stay inside as much as possible, especially for kids and the elderly.

Check out our view of Indy from the canal. You can barely make out the SalesForce tower sign! We talked to an air quality expert and a doctor about the smoke. Their message – take this seriously! We’ll tell you just how bad the air is & what you should do on @FOX59 & @CBS4Indy. pic.twitter.com/Lo7uBihRvq — Eric Graves (@ReporterEric) June 28, 2023

”My kids are staying inside today and tomorrow,” she said. “I said sorry kiddos all your outside activities are canceled.”

Krupp said kids can get dealt a harder hand in these situations.

”Younger children breathe faster and more deeply compared to their body size than adults due so for situations like this wildfire smoke exposure or other type of smoke exposure they’ll actually get a bigger dose relative to their size than adults would,” Krupp said.

Even as the wildfire smoke clears, folks most impacted could deal with the impacts longer.

”People could have a lingering cough for several weeks,” Krupp said.

Even when this round of wildfire smoke moves out, it’s unlikely it will be our last.

A majority of Canada’s hundreds of current wildfires are out of control and the country isn’t even halfway through its typical wildfire season.