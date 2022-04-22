INDIANAPOLIS – It’s Earth Day! Today and into this weekend there are opportunities for you to get out in nature and give back.

On Earth Day, Indy Parks is inviting people to organize cleanups in one of the more than 200 parks and city trails. Keep Indianapolis Beautiful is offering supplies to those who don’t have their own. Those items can be picked up at 23 park family and nature centers Friday during regular business hours. The list can be found here:

Bethel Park

Broad Ripple Park

Brookside Park

Christian Park

Eagle Creek Park

Ellenberger Park

Frederick Douglass Park

Garfield Park

Holliday Park

Indy Island Aquatic Center

Indianapolis World Sports Park

Krannert Park

Kuntz Soccer Stadium

Municipal Gardens

Perry Park

Pride Park

Rhodius Park

Riverside Park

Southeastway Park

Thatcher Park

Washington Park

Watkins Park

Windsor Village Park

This weekend is the Great Indy Cleanup, when Keep Indianapolis Beautiful (KIB) encourages you to join their effort as they work to not only clean up the city but make an impact that will last for decades.

Saturday’s Great Indy Cleanup will kick off with opening remarks from religious leaders. They’ll talk about the importance of the environment in their faiths.

The Sikh Coalition is expected to be there in honor of the victims killed during the FedEx mass shooting that happened one year ago and trees will be planted in honor of their memory.

There are two opportunities to help during the Great Indy Cleanup. Volunteers will plant more than 140 trees at Arsenal Park on the north side. That’ll improve the tree canopy and help the air quality.

Then, volunteers will be in the surrounding neighborhoods cleaning up and picking up trash.

Jeremy Kranowitz, president and CEO of KIB, explained that some of our environmental problems feel so big that often we give up. This is a simple way to make a difference.

“In fact, there is something that we can all do, we all have a role to play. By turning out lots of folks for these big events, we show the community and everyone in the city that we all can make the city a better place to live, work, and play,” said Kranowitz.

Here’s what you need to know about the Great Indy Cleanup. You can register by clicking here. It starts at 9 a.m. and goes until noon at Arsenal Park.

Maybe you’re thinking, this isn’t in my neighborhood, but you’d still like to help clean up. This event is also an opportunity to bring some attention to the other programs offered by Keep Indianapolis Beautiful.

For instance, Adopt a Block, where you can agree to clean up one block in front of your house, business, or place of worship.

Kranowitz added, “We will give you supplies. We will give you gloves, trash bags, and litter grabbers, and then your own job is to make the area around your house look nice, easy as pie. Last year, we had over 1,000 residents that were offering to do that work, and we are always asking for more people to sign up and do their part.”