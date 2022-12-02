INDIANAPOLIS — Local police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 71-year-old man.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jerry Tucker, 71. Tucker, IMPD said, was last seen around 4 p.m. Friday near the Walmart at the intersection of W. 86th Street and N. Michigan Road.

Tucker was last seen wearing a plain black hat, black jacket and blue jeans. He is described by IMPD as 6’2″, 196 pounds, with black/gray hair and brown eyes.

Police said Tucker may be in need of medical attention and asking anyone with knowledge of his location to call 911.