INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 34-year-old man who was last seen on Tuesday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Sean Harp was last seen in the 1300 block of N. Bolton Avenue.

Harp is described as being 5’9″ and 219 lbs with blond hair and blue eyes. Harp suffers from several mental health issues and might be in need of medical attention.

Police ask anyone who locates Harp to call 911.