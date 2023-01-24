INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a father who has abducted a 3-month-old child he does not have custody of.

According to IMPD, missing person detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating Lawrence Whitsitt, a man, and a 3-month-old child.

Whitsitt and the child, IMPD said, were last seen on Tuesday in the 1300 block of W. 75th Court on the city’s north side. The father and baby were seen inside a 2012 silver GMC Terrain with Indiana license plate number 116RMK.

The father, IMPD said, may be armed with a handgun. His car is shown below.

Whitsitt’s car, courtesy of IMPD

Whitsitt, IMPD said, is the non-custodial parent of the 3-month-old child he disappeared with. He is described as a 5’10”, 144-pound Black man with brown hair and brown eyes.

Photos of Whitsitt and the child, provided by IMPD, can be seen below.

Lawrence Whitsitt (courtesy of IMPD) Missing child (courtesy of IMPD)

Anyone with knowledge of Whitsitt’s whereabouts is being asked to call 911 immediately.