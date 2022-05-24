INDIANAPOLIS — Local missing persons detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating 43-year-old Erica Rios and her 11-year-old daughter Angel Holmes.



Erica is described as 5’3″, 133Ibs and having black hair and hazel eyes. Angel is described as being 4’3”, 70lbs with black hair and hazel eyes. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, their current clothing is unknown.



Erica Rios was last seen on Friday, May 20, IMPD said. Her car was last seen the next day traveling westbound on Interstate 70 near Route 39 in Hendricks County. Angel is believed to be with her mother.

According to police, family and friends are concerned about their well-being. Anyone with information on Erica and Angel’s whereabouts are being asked to call 911 immediately.