INDIANAPOLIS – Indy Parks announced the opening of eight of its pools on Saturday. Due to staffing shortages, the initial pool rollout only features a portion of the parks department’s 17 pools.

The eight pools that opened on Saturday include Bethel Park, Ellenberger Park, Frederick Douglass Park, Garfield Park, Indy Island Aquatic Center, Perry Park, Thatcher Park and Willard Park. For more information on these locations, visit Indy Parks Summer Pools‘ website.

Phyllis Boyd, director of Indy Parks, said in a release that additional pools could open in June and July.



“Out of the remaining nine pools, we will continue to evaluate staffing levels and ways to get them up and running this summer,” Boyd said. “I am so grateful to our entire team for their efforts to train new and returning staff and their commitment to get our parks ready for an enjoyable pool season.”

Starting Saturday, the eight previously listed pools will be open Wednesday through Sunday with the exception of Monday and Tuesday. Pool hours are 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Gustafson Park pool is undergoing maintenance, Indy Parks said, and could open after July 4th. Additionally, Krannert Park’s pool and family center will be closed during the summer months for remodeling.

During Saturday’s announcement, Mayor Joe Hogsett unveiled plans to waive pool admission fees throughout the summer. Residents will be able to access free pool passes at any Indy Parks Family Center or pool location, or at the Customer Service Center at Riverside Regional Park.

Pool passes, Indy Parks said, will be available starting next week. In order to receive a pool pass, visitors must be residents of Marion County and adults must show their state-issued ID. Passes will be valid throughout the summer.

“We’re proud to offer free pool access to Marion County residents, so that more people than ever before can participate in this fun summer activity,” said Hogsett. “Pools offer a whole host of benefits to parents. They represent a great place for safe, supervised play; they are a perfect summer alternative to screen time; and they promote healthy activity while socializing with friends.”

Out of the 377 available summer positions, Indy Parks said it has hired 192 people, including lifeguards, cashiers, pool managers, day camp counselors, food program coordinators and more.

“To alleviate the strain of staff shortages, some parks are able to share staff while offering an adequate number of breaks and days off within the pool schedules,” said Jordan Elder, senior manager of aquatics. “We are still reviewing applications, interacting with youth and adults during job fairs, and doing whatever it takes to fill remaining positions with qualified staff. I started as a summer lifeguard and now proudly work as part of the senior management team. My Indy Parks career continues to be a rewarding experience.”



The parks department is hiring lifeguards, pool managers, head lifeguards, food program coordinators and more summer positions. For more info, visit Indy Parks Summer Jobs.