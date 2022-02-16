INDIANAPOLIS — Do you have what it takes to become a lifeguard with Indy Parks? They’re looking for over 150 lifeguards to staff the 12 pools.

Last year, they were unable to open all 12 pools because of staffing issues, so they’re hoping more people will apply this year. They are also hiring cashiers, camp counselors and many other positions.

To become a lifeguard, you must be at least 16 years old, pass a three-part swim test and go through a two-day training. Hours are flexible and you can begin as soon as you’re certified.

To apply, click here.

We decided to put CBS4’s Lindsay Stone to the test to see if she had what it took to become a lifeguard. Watch the video above to check out if she passed!