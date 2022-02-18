INDIANAPOLIS — How well do you know your neighbors? If you live in Indianapolis, it’s likely pretty well.

HomeAdvisor surveyed 2,200 people in the 25 biggest cities in America to ask about their neighbors.

Indianapolis came in at number one for people being the most likely to know their neighbors. 86% of the Indy residents surveyed knew most or all of their neighbors.

94% of Circle City residents considered themselves to be good neighbors.

What makes a good neighbor? According to the survey, it means introducing yourself when a new neighbor moves onto your street or watching their home for them while they are away.

While Indy neighbors are friendly, they are apparently annoying as well.

People living in Indiana’s capital were ranked third (tied with Philadelphia) for being the most annoying neighbors. The most common reason why people in Indy were annoyed with their neighbors? Parking.

Some of the bothersome things people have caught their neighbors doing:

34% watching people from the window

24% using security cameras to spy

21% gossiping about neighbors

Survey takers have also admitted some of the annoying things they have done, including:

49% watched people from the windows or looked into others’ windows

29% looked up their home online to see what it was worth/what they paid for it

20% eavesdropped

In other findings, people living in Portland and Denver were the least likely to know their neighbors. Only 48% of people living in those cities said they knew most or all of their neighbors.