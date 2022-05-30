INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been nearly a month since Victoria Bryant last saw her daughter, Zirena Bryant.

“As long as I don’t know where Zirena is, she’s not safe,” said Bryant.

Bryant said her daughter was last seen on May 5 on the city’s east side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reports her last known location to be in the area of 3000 N. Webster Avenue, near 30th and Arlington.

Bryant said she and her daughter came home late that night after seeing a movie.

“I was in my room. Zirena knocked on my door and I asked her to give me a minute,” she said. “By the time I came back out of my room, she was gone.”

IMPD initially sent out a request seeking the public’s help in locating Zirena. In that request, police said detectives believe she could be in danger.

When reaching out for an update Monday, IMPD called it a missing runaway investigation and said that the case is still active and ongoing.

Bryant said it is hard to believe her daughter would walk away from her life, especially only having a few weeks left of 8th grade. She added that her daughter enjoyed school and was looking forward to the next chapter.

“I know she’s looking forward to becoming a high school student,” Bryant said. “I definitely want to see her do that.”

“My daughter, Zirena, is full of life and energy,” she added. “She is so clever and resourceful. She makes me laugh. I’m proud of her, I’m very proud of her.”

Bryant said that she has tried to remain strong for Zirena’s younger sister, but added that she is also starting to feel the void.

“Yesterday, I just had to let her in her sister’s room, and she looked in the mirror, she ran around, she touched her items,” she said. “I’m thinking that that gave her some comfort because I don’t have an answer.”

While it is hard to imagine or understand why her daughter would take off, Bryant said she is anxiously waiting for answers in what she hopes is a safe return home.

“The biggest thing is knowing that my care is not there for her,” said Bryant. “I haven’t confirmed that she’s ok, and that’s the painful part. There’s a hole where my child is not.”

Anyone who has seen Zirena or has any information on where she is is being asked to call 911, IMPD’s Missing Persons Unit (317-327-6160) or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana (317-262-8477 (TIPS)).