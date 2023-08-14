INDIANAPOLIS — At 7 p.m. Monday, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will go before the City-County Council and unveil his proposed 2024 spending plan.

The anticipated budget comes in at nearly $1.6 billion, roughly $200 million more than the 2023 budget and a 6.7% increase.

Public safety and the upkeep of Indianapolis and Marion County roads account for $941 million, about 60% of the entire annual spending plan.

IMPD makes up the single largest budget appropriation at $324 million, a 3.5% increase over last year’s spending.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office will receive a 13% budget bump to $130 million while the Indianapolis Fire Department, dependent on complex apparatus and multiple stations, will receive $255 million.

The Department of Public Works, responsible for the repair and upkeep of streets and roads as well as infrastructure, will be allotted $232 million next year.

The Marion County Prosecutor, Public Defender and courts will all receive ten percent budget increases.

The Office of Public Health and Safety will see a 40% budget increase to $30.4 million, indicating Hogsett’s doubling down on his community anti-violence strategy including the funding of neighborhood programs and Peacemakers hired to walk the streets and interact with victims and families impacted by violence.

One agency that will feel the impact of budget cuts will be the Marion County Coroners Office which will realize a 30% budget decrease to $7 million.

The Coroner’s budget had been steadily increasing due to the additional workload in addressing cases of COVID and overdose deaths.

Chief Deputy Coroner Alfie McGinty told FOX59/CBS4 that while her staff expects to move into new facilities in September of 2024, some additional grants and funding have run out.

“We should be ok,” said McGinty. “Overdose deaths are still on the rise, other deaths have decreased slightly.

“If we start to see a shift in cases and workload, we will come back and ask for additional funds as needed.”

Once the budget passes through the Council committee process, it will be up for final adoption in mid-October.

One year ago, while presenting the 2023 municipal budget, Hogsett said that not only was his proposed spending plan balanced but homeowners received one-time $100-150 property tax breaks.