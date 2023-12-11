WHITESTOWN, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was struck and killed Monday in Whitestown by a concrete block that fell during what police called a “workplace accident.”

According to Capt. John Jurkash with the Whitestown Police Department, first responders were called around noon Monday to a Waste Management facility located at 6251 S. Indianapolis Road in response to a traumatic injury.

Upon arrival, WPD and local fire crews found the scene of a “workplace accident” where a “several thousand-pound concrete block” fell on top of a worker.

The worker, identified by police as 44-year-old Anthony Osby of Indianapolis, was later pronounced dead “due to traumatic injury” by EMS crews.

The Boone County Coroner’s Office confirmed Monday in a social media post that they are investigating the death:

“Investigators from the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department are conducting the law enforcement investigation while we are continuing our separate but parallel investigation to determine the manner and mechanism of death. A forensic autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow.”

No other information was immediately provided by police. FOX59/CBS4 is working on gathering more information.