INDIANAPOLIS — On average three people are shot every day in Indianapolis. In 2021, there were 675 non-fatal shooting victims, with another 578 victims last year.

Combined with homicides, more than a thousand people are shot and killed or wounded every year in Indy.

That’s why the city has launched a new website offering a one-stop shop for gun violence resources.

The website, IndyNFSResources.com, is designed to provide all those families and more with easy access to programs to help them recover.

After every shooting in Indianapolis, a trauma response team from the city reaches out to victims and their families to help them cope.

“You know what we’re learning is right after the shooting they’re not always up to hearing about resources. They’re just trying to process what happened,” said DeAndra Dycus, who manages the city’s non-fatal advocacy support program.

While Indy will still contact victims in person, they will also direct them to the website which has information on everything from medical services to contacts for mental health professionals and much more.

“A lot of times people don’t know where to look. You know when you’re injured, life can change in an instant on so many levels,” said Dycus.

“The goal of the website and where we hope it helps is making the journey after surviving the injury a little bit easier,” said IUPUI Professor Lauren Magee.

With the assistance of a grad student, IUPUI professor Lauren Magee helped produce and will maintain the website. The site is also designed to prevent violence by including information on domestic violence, transportation, housing and even the safe storage of firearms.

“Let’s see if we can add resources before they become a victim, but if they are a victim, we also have these resources on the back end,” said Magee.

“When my son was shot nine years ago, I didn’t know where to start or where to begin,” said Dycus.

In 2014 someone fired shots into a home during a birthday party and a stray bullet paralyzed DeAndra’s then 13-year-old son.

That first-hand experience is why she believes the new website will help families like hers.

“It can be very traumatizing calling 15-16 numbers trying to get through. I definitely have experienced that,” said Dycus.

The website remains a work in progress. Organizers are still looking to add to their list of resources and will update the site every month.