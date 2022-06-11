INDIANAPOLIS — Local children had the opportunity to get out and enjoy the sun on Saturday while also getting a lesson in baseball from the Indianapolis Indians.

The Indians teamed up with Indy RBI to play ball at Forest Manor Park, where players taught the kids participating some basics. The local organization aims to revive participation in baseball and softball amongst youth.

In addition to learning lessons, attendees also participated in a home run derby and base-running races. Rowdie, the Indians’ mascot, also made an appearance to hand out gifts and food.

Indians President and General Manager Randy Lewandowski said the event is a fun way to give back.

“We’re celebrating the game of baseball. It’s the start of summer,” Lewandowski said. “We want to get kids out, active, learning the game, enjoying the game, understanding the game, and it’s really about getting into the communities and spreading the word about baseball.”

Participants like Kasin Stevenson said it shows a valuable life lesson.

“It shows that everyone’s still loving each other and caring for each other,” Stevenson said. “It’s not all about competition here, it’s just to have fun.”

The “Play Ball” events on Saturday were part of a national program with Major League Baseball to celebrate the summer season and spread love for the game.