INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police announced an overwhelming vote of no confidence in Marion County Courts and in Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears.

On Aug. 4, members of the Indy FOP convened in order to hold a vote of confidence on the prosecutor and the courts in Marion County. The decision to hold the vote came in the wake of the death of Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was shot and killed by a suspect who had a lengthy criminal history.

Just two days after the FOP convened to vote, another Indiana police officer was shot and critically injured in Richmond.

On Monday, the Indy FOP announced the results of the vote. The Indy FOP voted 98.9% no confidence in Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. The Marion County court system earned little better with a 96.5% vote of no confidence.

Indy FOP President Rick Snyder said the vote represented law enforcement officers from “every single agency…. in Indianapolis and Marion County” including IMPD, Marion County Sheriff’s Department, state police troopers, Beech Grove, Speedway, Cumberland, airport, university police departments, Lawrence and more.

“We have had no question over the last three years,” Snyder said. “We have pointed to several instances, fractures within the system, failures to hold repeat violent offenders accountable and, at the same time, intentional steps taken by our Marion County Prosecutor to not uphold the law of the state of Indiana.”

Indy FOP President Rick Snyder remarked that he had never seen the justice system in Marion County be in such “shambles.” He stated that as of last year, the current number of criminal cases awaiting trial in Marion County was 37,500 cases.

“There is no dispute that there is a problem here,” Snyder said.

Snyder pointed out issues leading to officers’ votes of no confidence including “unexplained” reduced bonds for criminal suspects, computer glitches or spelling errors leading to wrongful releases, and lack of using red flag laws.

Snyder also pointed to frustration by officers about a lack of officers being able to access juvenile criminal records which — in the wake of Indiana’s permitless carry law — would grant officers the ability to see if young adult suspects have any gun crime history which would prohibit them from possessing a firearm.

“I have made this question clear, if your police officers do not have confidence in your court system, why should you? That is a terrible place for our community to be within,” Snyder said.