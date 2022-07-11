WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A missing 27-year-old father from Indianapolis and his three young children were possibly seen Sunday night at a Cracker Barrel in Whitestown, Indiana according to law enforcement officials.

Kyle Moorman was reported missing Sunday afternoon by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, who said that the 27-year-old and three children under 6 years old had last been seen on Wednesday in a 2009 black 4-door Saab. Law enforcement are now tracking a lead that the family may have been in Whitestown on Sunday night.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that an employee at the Cracker Barrel on Crane Drive in Whitestown thought she recognized the missing persons. A sheriff’s deputy went and reviewed video from the restaurant and “believe they found persons matching the descriptions in video from that evening.”

The only other information included by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office was that all information and recordings were turned over to the IMPD Missing Persons unit. IMPD will now review the video.

The three children reported missing along with Moorman were Kyle Moorman II, 5, Kyannah Holland, 2, and Kyran Holland, 1, pictured below. For a full description of the missing children and father, click here.

Kyran Holland

Kyannah Holland

Kyle Moorman II

According to the members of his family, Moorman took the kids, all pictured below, fishing on Wednesday. The family had been searching along the White River in downtown Indianapolis, an area they said is one of Moorman’s regular fishing spots.

Kyle Moorman and his 3 children

Kyle Moorman

According to a flyer from a non-profit missing persons foundation, 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II has asthma and was not traveling with any of his medication. In the Sunday missing persons report, IMPD said at least one of the children may be in need of medical care.

Moorman’s mother, Natasha Hayes, and other family members said Sunday that Moorman is close with his siblings and family in general and that he is in contact with them most days.

“This is not like him,” she said. “He would not let us worry like that, not when he’s got all three of the babies. My grandson has to take medicine, he has a chronic cough with asthma.”