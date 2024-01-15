INDIANAPOLIS — As Indianapolis expects to see more of the recent trend of extreme winter weather, officials with the Indianapolis Department of Public Works are asking Hoosiers to be careful driving while snowplows are attempting to clear roads.

“With snow expected around midnight, Indy DPW is preparing for another overnight shift of snowplow drivers,” a social media post from the Indianapolis Department of Public Works read. “Be sure to give our drivers space!”

According to previous reports, there is going to be a chance for light snowfall overnight. This could produce minor snow accumulation in spots. This could also create some slick spots on roads Tuesday morning.

The department provided the following snowplow safety tips to keep the Indy DPW snowplow drivers safe while they are out on the roads:

Distance Give snowplows room to work, with the plows being wide and can cross the centerline or shoulder. Drivers should not tailgate and try to pass.

Speed Drivers should be patient and allow plenty of time to slow down when they come across a snowplow on the road. Snowplows travel below the posted speed limit

Vision An operator of a snowplow could have restricted vision while operating the plow. Drivers should use caution because they might see them, but the snowplow operator may not be able to see them.

