INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis’ Public Works Committee passed a proposal Thursday night in an attempt to reduce the amount of illegal parking throughout the city.

The goal of the proposal, which is titled Proposal 202, 2023, is to incentivize ParkIndy to give out more tickets for non-moving violations on Indy streets. These vehicle violations, the committee said, include parking in:

Bike lanes,

Fire lanes,

Prohibited parking areas, and

Crosswalks

In addition to making the streets of Indy safer, Public Works said the proposal is also intended to increase revenue for ParkIndy.

“Currently, ParkIndy receives a portion of revenue collected for specific types of tickets that have been issued at parking meters,” a DPW news release said. “The new proposal would allow ParkIndy to share revenue with the city for all tickets issued, incentivizing increased enforcement of non-metered parking violations.”

However, DPW Director Brandon Herget said that the main goal is safety.

“Councillors and residents have asked our department to address a recurring bicycle and pedestrian safety concern: vehicles illegally parking within bike lanes and crosswalks, causing an unsafe commute for those reliant upon multi-modal infrastructure,” said Herget.

The proposal, DPW said, will now go to the full council for consideration on Aug. 14.