INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Department of Public Works on Tuesday announced the immediate start of a $10 million roadway repair project across Marion County.

DPW said the streets that will undergo immediate rehabilitation include segments of:

Moore Road

College Avenue

Allisonville Road

Hague Road

East 79th Street

West 56th Street

East 46th Street

West 62nd Street

West 30th Street

Burdsal Parkway

Emerson Avenue

Tobey Drive

Cumberland Road

West 10th Street

West Ray Street

East St. Clair Street

East Hanna Avenue

East 10th Street

Superior Road

East Troy Avenue

West Morris Street

Brehob Road

East Edgewood Road

East Southport Road

East 91st Street

Grandview Drive

Dugan Drive

South Tibbs Avenue

More than 100 lane miles are expected to be rehabilitated this summer as a part of the effort, DPW said.

In deciding which roads to target, DPW said City-County councilors were provided with an understanding of the most deteriorated streets in their districts based on vendor data and evaluations. Councilors reviewed this and added their localized insights, and DPW selected segments across every council district to address.

The $10 million for the project comes from County Option Income Tax funding and received unanimous approval from the Public Works Committee last week, DPW said. It allows for street resurfacing beyond the previously announced 2022 construction budget and capital program.

An additional $3 million was designated to the design of future residential roadway projects, DPW added. The department explained that these funds will “kick-start future improvements along residential streets, preparing designs for full street reconstruction.”

“With this targeted appropriation, the City of Indianapolis continues to be efficient with funds received via the state and responsive to the needs of Indy residents,” DPW said in a press release. “This new funding is in addition to nearly $160 million previously programmed for transportation infrastructure construction projects across Indianapolis in 2022.”

Mayor Hogsett released the following statement on the projects:

“The City of Indianapolis continues to do everything in its power to uncover more funding sources to help bring our city’s local roads up to the condition that residents deserve. We know better infrastructure is an urgent priority for all neighborhoods. That’s why, only two weeks after my office proposed an additional $13 million for enhancing residential streets, we have begun work on projects throughout Marion County.”