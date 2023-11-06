INDIANAPOLIS — Officials with the Indianapolis Department of Public Works announced Monday that the department has been awarded $1 million in project funding for the rehabilitation of a bridge.

According to a news release, the department was awarded the project funding through the Indiana Department of Transportation’s Community Crossings matching grant program. The award will be used to help rehabilitate the bridge over Little Eagle Creek on Washington Street.

Officials said the project will include the removal and replacement of roadway pavement, new sidewalks and a new railing for the bridge.

“Our team is always aggressive in pursuing all funding opportunities from the state,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said in the release. “Indianapolis is going to continue to fight on behalf our taxpayers to get our fair share.”

Officials said the $1 million grant is the maximum allowed to be awarded to a municipality in a calendar year under the program. The project is expected to go to bid in mid-November and construction is expected to begin next spring.