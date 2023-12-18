INDIANAPOLIS — Officials with the Indianapolis Department of Public Works said that officials are preparing for potential winter weather this afternoon.

According to a post on the department’s social media, officials said that the Indy DPW will be monitoring the weather and have trucks “ready to go should snow flurries pose issues for traffic.”

According to Monday morning’s weather forecast, a cold front is expected to bring lower temperatures, as well as strong wind gusts, throughout the day on Monday. Winds are expected to be “blustery” from the northwest and temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 20’s by 4 p.m.

The conditions are expected to generate wind chills in the teens and bring the potential for flurries and snow showers. The forecast stresses that “any accumulations will remain light locally.”

The post reads that the department will also bring in 21 drivers from 11 a.m. to 7 a.m. to “deal with any overnight weather-related issues.”

This comes after Hamilton County was in a brief travel advisory. As of Monday afternoon, officials with the Hamilton County Emergency Management said on social media that travel conditions have improved and the advisory has been lifted.

“There is still a chance of snow squalls for NE Hamilton County this afternoon and evening,” the post read.

The forecast states that Tuesday and Wednesday should “bring a return to sunshine” and rain showers are expected to return on Friday and into the holiday weekend.