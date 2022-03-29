INDIANAPOLIS — It looks like an Indy brunch treasure is still at the top of its game: Fletcher Place’s own Milktooth.

Milktooth has been a behemoth among the Indy brunch scene since it opened in 2014.

Located in a former garage, Jonathan Brooks’ restaurant has long been recognized both nationally and locally — including a spot on Bon Appetit’s 10 Best New Restaurants and Brooks being named a James Beard award semifinalist in both 2016 and 2017.

The latest accolade comes via Thrillist — which just featured Milktooth among its list of the 24 Best Brunch Spots in America.

Everything’s a winner on the carefully curated menu, but there’s one item that Thrillist especially celebrates: the Dutch baby pancake.

From Thrillist:

Chef Jonathan Brooks is serving breakfast and lunch in a former garage space in Indy, and it’s because of the Dutch, baby. Sorry, it’s because of the place’s ever-changing take on the brunch dish known as the Dutch baby pancake—right now it’s served with local pears, honey almond yogurt, caramel corn, and puffed rice. Other times of the year it’s served with berries and lemon curd.

The menu always features a sweet and savory Dutch baby option. According to the latest menu (as of this article) online, the current sweet option features pineapple, whipped coconut cream and Amarena cherries. The savory take comes with kimchi, scallion, gochujang sesame sauce and “sunny egg”.

Milktooth is not the only Indianapolis eatery to be included in a Thrillist “best of” list. Long’s Donut was named among “The 24 Best Donut Shops in America” earlier this month.