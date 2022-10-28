INDIANAPOLIS — Halloween weekend is finally here, and if you’re feeling spooky, you’re in luck, as several weekend events will truly help you get in the spirit of the season.

Happy haunts abound as ghouls and goblins join your gang at the Greenwood Halloween Parade. It steps off Saturday at 5 p.m. from S. Washington St., winding through W. Broadway St. and S. Meridian before coming to a close along Surina Way.

Folks are encouraged to line the parade route, in costume, and cheer as more than 50 Halloween-themed floats pass by.

Greenwood Parks & Recreation Director Rob Taggart said the annual event, now in its third year, was created as a true treat from a forced COVID-19 social distancing trick.

“It was a time where we couldn’t get close to each other, couldn’t really celebrate Halloween in ways we previously had,” Taggart said. “So, it’s definitely a spinoff from the COVID when we were shutdown. We got a lot of encouragement and a lot of support from the community and the public, so we just thought we needed to continue it.”

Be sure to bring a bag along as there will be plenty of candy tossed from the dozens of floats.

There’s much more to do this weekend, including the Día de Los Muertos Community Celebration at The Eiteljorg Museum in downtown Indianapolis. From 10 a.m. Saturday through 7 p.m., you can learn more about the historic holiday with music, dancing, a festive parade and free admission to the museum itself.

Sunday before the Colts kickoff against the Commanders, party it up at the Tarik Glenn Tailgate with the man himself. The former Colts left tackle is set to be inducted into the Ring of Honor during the game but not before hanging out with you at his “Friend Raiser” event with food, drinks and a live DJ.

Tickets are limited and start at $78, to honor the former player’s number.

All proceeds go toward Glenn’s nonprofit, DREAM Alive, which provides opportunities for thousands of Indianapolis youths, with a mission to break the cycle of poverty in the city through mentoring and career focused growth.

Also, don’t be surprised if you see the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile rolling through the streets of Indianapolis all weekend long. The famous wiener has several scheduled stops throughout the city.