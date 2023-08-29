INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Transportation is revealing more information about a major project focused on I-65 on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

The nearly five-mile “I-65 Safety and Efficiency” project will start north of the I-465 interchange and end just north of Fletcher Avenue. INDOT expects the project to include added capacity, bridge improvements, pavement patching/resurfacing and drainage improvements.

The work is intended to reduce congestion, increase traffic flow and enhance safety. It will use the existing shoulder to add one lane in each direction between I-465 and I-70, resulting in four lanes in both directions.

Other changes include the replacement of the Hanna Avenue bridge over I-65; the new bridge is expected to include a pedestrian path. Northbound bridges over Naomi Street and E. Pleasant Run (North and South) parkways will be widened, while the northbound bridge over Morris/Prospect Street will be rehabilitated and widened.

INDOT said I-65 Safety and Efficiency is in the environmental and preliminary design stage. Construction is slated to start in 2025 and could last up to two years. INDOT expects I-65 to remain open with at least two lanes in each direction during the duration of the project, although temporary closures may be needed for some I-65 ramps and local streets.

The agency will hold a pair of public informational meetings this week—one in-person and another virtual.

In-person meeting

Tuesday, Aug. 29

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

SENSE Charter School

1610 Barth Ave.

Indianapolis

Virtual meeting

Wednesday, Aug. 30

6 p.m.

Microsoft Teams

INDOT can provide special accommodations for guests with disabilities and/or limited English-speaking ability or those needing auxiliary aids or services such as interpreters, signers, readers or large print.

For accommodations, contact Berry Craig, public involvement specialist, at (270) 705-1640, or email berry.craig@parsons.com.