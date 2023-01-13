INDIANAPOLIS – Interstate 70 eastbound through the North Split will reopen by the end of the weekend, weather permitting.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said drivers should still expect “multiple short-term lane restrictions” as crews move barrels to get lanes ready.

Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, access to Washington Street from I-65 northbound will close so crews can put down new pavement markings. Drivers will need to continue on I-70 westbound until Saturday morning, depending on the weather.

Once the interstate reopens, drivers will be able to travel on I-70 eastbound from the west through the northbound interchange and continue onto I-70 eastbound to the east. INDOT anticipates that I-70 westbound will reopen by the end of January.

I-65 drivers will still need to use the I-465 detour for now. INDOT said I-65 through the North Split won’t reopen until “late spring of 2023.”

Access to downtown Indianapolis remains available via:

I-70 WB collector/distributor (C/D) exit ramp to Michigan Street (13 ton declared vehicle weight restriction effect)

I-65 NB/I-70 EB exit ramp to Washington Street (13-ton declared vehicle weight restriction in effect)

I-70 WB to Martin Luther King. Jr/West Street

I-65 SB to Meridian Street

All existing ramps on I-70 west of the South Split

The North Split reconstruction project is intended to improve traffic flow by providing “safe, more free-flowing travel,” according to INDOT. Supply chain issues and workforce challenges over the last 18 months delayed the project’s completion, forcing INDOT to push back opening dates.