INDIANAPOLIS — Those who drive on the northwest side of Indianapolis will need to know about an upcoming road closure.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that Georgetown Road will close between West 56th Street and Lafayette Road for bridge work on I-65.

(Image Provided By INDOT)

INDOT said the official detour will be:

Southbound on Georgetown Road to 56th Street to Lafayette Road to Pike Plaza Road

Northbound on Pike Plaza Road to Lafayette Road to 56th Street to Georgetown Road

The closure is scheduled to begin on or after Friday, August 19, and last through Monday, August 22, weather permitting.

INDOT explained that the bridge work includes patching the deck and placing a thin bridge deck overlay. This bridge is one of several that will receive overlays along the I-65 corridor.

“Motorists should slow down, watch for stopped traffic and drive distraction-free through all work zones,” cautioned INDOT in a press release. “All work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change.”