INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation on Friday announced new traffic changes and street closures as work continues on the North Split project in Indianapolis.

St. Clair Street

St. Clair Street is scheduled to open on Sept. 11.

I-65 SB

Weather permitting, INDOT said it will reduce I-65 southbound between Alabama Street and College Avenue (MM 113 to MM 112.4) to one lane for paving operations. This is expected to begin Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. and last until Sept. 12 at 5 a.m.

10th Street

INDOT said 10th Street will be closed between College Avenue and Highland Avenue from Sept. 12 until late Sept. Both eastbound and westbound traffic will be detoured to 16th Street through the duration of the closure.

(Image Provided By INDOT)

I-70 WB to the Michigan Street ramp

INDOT said it will implement a new traffic pattern for I-70 traffic heading westbound to the collector/distributor ramp to Michigan Street starting the evening of Sept. 12. Traffic will temporarily shift onto new pavement and bridges to allow for ramp pavement construction and existing bridge demolition.

Keystone/Rural Street ramps to I-70 WB

Beginning the evening of Sept. 12, the Keystone/Rural Street ramps to I-70 westbound will be closed as INDOT implements a new traffic pattern for I-70 traffic heading westbound to the collector/distributor ramp to Michigan Street.

Access to downtown

INDOT explained that drivers can still access downtown Indianapolis via:

I-70 westbound collector/distributor ramp exit ramp to Michigan Street (13 ton declared vehicle weight restriction effect)

I-65 northbound/ I-70 eastbound exit ramp to Washington Street (13-ton declared vehicle weight restriction in effect)

I-65 northbound and southbound to Martin Luther King. Jr/West Street

I-65 southbound to Meridian Street

I-65 northbound to Meridian and Pennsylvania Street

All existing ramps on I-70 west of the South Split

About the North Split project

INDOT released the following statement on the North Split project:

“The North Split reconstruction project will provide safer, more free-flowing travel for the thousands of motorists who use the interchange each day. Once complete, the new system will take up a smaller footprint and increase the walkability of surrounding downtown Indianapolis neighborhoods. The redesigned interchange will improve safety by eliminating weaving and merging, leading to better traffic flow.”