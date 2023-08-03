FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Trying to get the best out of the end of summer? Here is a list of the top 10 Indiana State Parks of 2023 according to Tripadvisor to start planning for a weekend getaway.

#10 Charlestown State Park

Charlestown, IN

Charlestown State Park, established in 1996, is a 5,1000-acre plot of land with 6 different trail routes as well as a 5k course. The park features a camping area for those wanting to spend the night as well as a boat launch spot where parkgoers can fish. Bird watchers can spot up to 72 species of birds, including bluebirds, black vultures, and an occasional bald eagle.

#9 Fort Harrison State Park

Indianapolis, IN

Fort Harrison State Park, established in 1996, is a 1,700-acre park with 6 different hiking trails and a saddle barn. The park has an Inn with a restaurant along with a campground area to appeal to year-round parkgoers. The park does its best to do activities year-round with ice fishing and sledding being some of the popular winter activities.

#8 Mounds State Park

Anderson, IN

Mounds State Park, established in 1930, is a 290-acre park with 6 hiking trails ranging from rugged to easy. This park features fishing, a visitors center, and a camp store. The park offers options for electric hookup camping and youth tent areas.

#7 McCormick’s Creek State Park

Spencer, IN

McCormick’s Creek State Park, established in 1916, is 1,961 acres and is considered Indiana’s oldest state park. The park features 10 different hiking trails that show off its scenic waterfalls and limestone canyon. The park offers multiple lodging options from inns to cabin rentals and offers a saddle barn, pool, and recreation centers.

#6 Pokagon State Park

Angola, IN

Pokagon State Park, established in 1925, is 1,260 acres with 9 different trails with varying difficulty. Pokagon features an inn as well as camping opportunities with activities to fit all seasons. One of the most popular options of the park is the toboggan run, a quarter-mile, refrigerated track that hits speeds of 35-40 mph.

#5 Falls of Ohio State Park

Clarksville, IN

Fall of Ohio State Park, established in 1990, is 165 acres with 390-million-year-old fossil beds that are among the largest exposed Devonian fossil beds in the world. While visitors aren’t allowed to collect fossils themselves they are encouraged to explore the park and visit the interpretive center to learn all about the area with interactive exhibits.

#4 Spring Mills State Park

Mitchell, IN

Spring Mills State Park, established in 1927, is 1,358 acres with 7 hiking trails with varying difficulty levels. The park features a restored 1814 Pioneer Village laying alongside the river with various caves to explore to capture the history of the land. Multiple lodging options are available along with watersports like canoeing and kayaking.

#3 Clifty Falls State Park

Madison, IN

Clifty Falls State Park, established in 1920, is 1,519 acres with 10 different hiking trails, some passing by scenic waterfalls. The park has an inn with a swimming pool and waterslide as well as an observation tower overlooking the Ohio River.

#2 Indiana Dunes State Park

Indiana Dunes State Park, established in 1925, is 2,182 acres with 10 different trails to hike along the dunes. The park has three miles of beach along Lake Michigan’s southern shore, making it a prime spot for those wanting to swim or enjoy the beach. In the winter the park offers Cross-country Skiing to accommodate the changing weather.

#1 Turkey Run State Park

Turkey Run State Park, established in 1912, is 2,382 acres with 11 different trails to hike. The park features an Inn with many activities from horseback riding to fishing. The park is also a participant in the 5-mile hiking challenge making it a great spot to make strides in your latest fitness pursuit.

