INDIANAPOLIS — After the Indianapolis Zoo recently announced the name of its new elephant calf earlier this month, officials announced on Monday another addition to the zoo.

According to a post on the Indianapolis Zoo’s social media, Glenda, the zoo’s long-tailed macaque, gave birth on Oct. 11 to a baby boy.

Officials said the newborn does not have a name yet, but stressed that he is doing well.

“(The baby macaque) has been playing with the other young macaques while staying close to mom,” the post read.