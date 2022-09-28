INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo announced on their Facebook page Wednesday the death of one of their tiger cubs, Roman.

Roman was unfortunately born with a congenital heart defect that can cause numerous health concerns overtime. The animal care team at the zoo performed surgery on Roman to correct the defect, however, his health unfortunately kept declining.

Despite the many efforts to try to save Roman, his medical challenges were too significant.

The zoo wants Roman to be remembered as having a great personality and that he liked to wrestle his brother and sister. He will be dearly missed.