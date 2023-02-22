INDIANAPOLIS — Yelp is raising a frosty pint of beer to women in the brewing industry, including a pair of Hoosier sisters.

Guggman Haus Brewing Co. (1701 Gent Avenue) was recently featured on Yelp’s list of 25 Women-owned Breweries to Watch.

The brewery is co-owned by identical twin sisters Courtney Guggenberger and Abby Gorman and their spouses.

Guggman Haus should be familiar to FOX59 viewers. In May of 2022, the brewery won Indy’s Best Brewery, beating out Cedar Creek Brewing Company, Metazoa Brewing, and Moontown Brewing Company.

The brewery is currently housed on the old Boyle racing property, and many of their beers’ name feature a nod to the racing world like Wilbur’s Prize Pilsner and Winners’ Milk Jug milk stout.

It also features a dining menu with burgers, tenderloin, salads and more.

You can find out more about Guggman Haus on their website.