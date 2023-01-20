INDIANAPOLIS — Colder weather has set back in, and it’s starting to once again feel like January. Don’t be discouraged! Even if it’s cold outside, there’s still plenty of fun to be had indoors.

They say it’s always sunny and 75° inside the Indianapolis Home Show at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. The 101st running of the annual event will be held inside the West Pavilion & Expo Hall.

The two-week event kicked off Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. and will run daily until Jan. 29.

Whether you’re looking for a new home, a new type of home, décor and more, with more than 400 exhibitors Indianapolis Home Show Group Manager Laura Groninger said you’re sure to find something you like.

“I always say anything and everything for your home, or your apartment, or wherever you choose to live, we’ve got it here at the Home Show,” Groninger said. “While we are the oldest home show in North America, this year is particularly exciting because of something new we are featuring. As you know, we’ve done the traditional build for many many years, and this year we’re doing something fun and new and different, and it’s a custom container builder — CCB, Custom Container Builders.”

The new centerpiece home is made from recycled shipping containers crafted by Custom Container Builders. It can be built at nearly any price point and in nearly any location.

“We also have a really neat feature called the backyard bungalow this year. So there’s four different mini bars brought to us by Millers Mini Barns, and we have four interior designers that are doing four different looks. So if you want something new and fun and interesting for your backyard, you’ve got to check it out,” Groninger said. “We really do have something for everybody. So if you’re interested in interior design, we have some great interior design booths and some marketplace booths that sell some really neat furniture and home décor. And if you need new windows, if you need your kitchen remodeled, your bathroom remodeled, if you want landscaping ideas for the spring, we’ve got it all!”

A $2 discount can be found courtesy of Central Indiana Chevy Dealers when tickets are purchased online in advance.

If you’re looking to shred some of those winter layers and shake off that feeling of cabin fever, then head downtown for the 40th annual Bop to the Top event. You’ll climb 36 stories, 780 steps in total up the One America Tower building all while raising money for Riley Hospital for Children.

“In many ways it’s two-fold,” Riley Children’s Foundation Spokesperson Bruce Kopp said. “ I mean, you’re getting the physical benefit from the demands of Bop to the Top, plus you know that it’s an unquestionable cause that it’s really helping some sick children who really need Riley’s help.”

A hero representative from Riley who is receiving care will be at the event to help cheer you and others on. It’s a way for folks to see where their funds and support are going towards immediately.

“That’s really neat to see when they can, when you actually have someone there that is sort of tangible that you can see the results and see how… just the gleam in the eye if you will of the young child, and you know that this money is going to a very worthy cause,” said Top Don Carr, event director for Bop to the Top. “The event’s fun too. It’s for everyone. For the entire family, for young, old, you can go your own speed… it’s just a fun event that’s something to do in the winter time.”

In past years, up to 1,000 people have participated in the stair climb, raising close to $1,000,000 during the event’s 40-year span.

You can still sign up online all the way up to race morning Saturday Jan. 21. You can also sign up on the spot race morning with registration starting at 7:30 a.m.

All funds raised go directly to Riley Hospital for Children, with quite a few areas of the hospital benefitting from the proceeds, including behavioral healthcare with a focus on children.

Funding also goes to bringing the best and brightest experts to Riley, while also expanding access to families so they can receive care at Riley.

“It is so rewarding. We’ve heard from so many of our participants about how they not just enjoy the physical activity, the challenge it takes to go up all those stairs, but then knowing in the end when they get a team together, then when you are able to turn those pledges over knowing they go to the children