INDIANAPOLIS — The parents of an Indianapolis homicide victim filed a lawsuit against the Bail Project blaming the organization for the death of their son, Dylan McGinnis, who was allegedly gunned down by Travis Lang — a man bailed out by the Bail Project despite having a lengthy criminal history.

According to previous reports, McGinnis was one of two victims shot on Oct. 1, 2021, near the intersection of E. 11th Street and N. Oxford Street on Indy’s near east side.

Court documents detail that the shooting was a result of a drug deal between Lang and a woman. McGinnis, 24, was not involved in the drug deal, according to police, but was sitting inside the vehicle.

McGinnis’s mother, Nikki Sterling, said McGinnis was present during the encounter because he was accompanying the woman, who was a friend of McGinnis’s known to struggle with substance abuse.

“He was there to always help them which, you know, unfortunately, got him into the situation that he was in on Oct. 1, being there for a friend,” Sterling previously said.

In the lawsuit filed against the Bail Project, Sterling and McGinnis’s father point the finger of blame at the national organization known for assisting those stuck behind bars and awaiting trial by providing bond payments if the accused have non-violent histories.

But while the Bail Project previously said Lang had “no history of violence” in a statement provided in reaction to Lang’s arrest, the lawsuit contends that point and argues that the Bail Project and the agent who issued Lang’s bond payment did “not reasonably” investigate Lang’s criminal history.

Prior to being arrested for the Oct. 1 deadly shooting, Lang was charged with resisting law enforcement on Sept. 3, 2019. He posted a cash bond on Dec. 24, 2019, and then failed to appear for his court date.

On Nov. 9, 2020, Lang was charged with burglary, a Level 5 felony, along with a misdemeanor theft charge. On Dec. 4, 2020, he was charged with possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony. On Dec. 23, 2020, he was charged with residential entry, a Level 6 felony.

On Jan. 10, 2021, the Bail Project posted a $5,000 and a $500 cash bond for Lang in relation to his residential entry and possession of cocaine charges, respectfully.

While still out on the bond provided by the Project, Lang was arrested and charged with visiting a common nuisance, a misdemeanor, on or around July 9, 2021. Lang posted a $150 bail and failed to appear for his court date, leading to a warrant for his arrest to be issued.

The warrant was still active at the time when Lang is accused of shooting McGinnis and the woman on Oct. 1, 2021.

While the Bail Project previously stated that none of Lang’s previous crimes prior to the shooting were “violent,” the lawsuit points to his repeated criminal behavior and the multiple times he failed to show up to court while out on bond.

“The Bail Project knew or should have known that Lang posed a risk of criminal harm to persons such as McGinnis and to the community at large,” the lawsuit argues.

The lawsuit argues that the McGinnis family is entitled to compensation from the Bail Project due to the family incurring medical, hospital, funeral and burial costs as well as attorney fees. The plaintiffs seek damages under the Indiana Adult Wrongful Death Act.

The Bail Project responded to the lawsuit with the following statement:

“Mr. McGinnis’ death is undeniably a tragedy, however, in this case, we have not been served and The Bail Project does not comment on prospective or pending litigation. As a general matter, lawsuits against The Bail Project are misguided and have been dismissed, with courts determining that we are not liable for actions taken by individuals after they are released pretrial. Our work as a national charitable bail organization is to post bail for someone only after a judge approves that individual’s release on the condition that they pay some monetary amount that they could not otherwise afford. In any forum, we will stand behind and vigorously defend our core mission, which is to help the most destitute Americans by eliminating reliance on cash bail and demonstrating that a more humane, equitable, and effective pretrial system is possible.” The Bail Project