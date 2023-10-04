INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services, or IACS, is suspending all animal intake after officials say a bacterial strain was identified inside the shelter.

IACS announced Wednesday afternoon that, “out of an abundance of caution,” the shelter has suspended animal intake. The decision was made after the bacteria strain “streptococcus equi zooepidemicus” was found inside the facilities, IACS said in a news release.

“Staff began providing animals in IACS care with antibiotics on Sunday, October 1, and samples were sent to Purdue University for testing,” IACS said.

IACS said Wednesday that, “under the advice of shelter medicine experts,” the shelter will resume animal intake on Monday, Oct. 9.

The group added that animals being treated with antibiotics will still be eligible to be adopted during the suspended intake.

“IACS is coordinating with animal welfare partners to triage animals that might otherwise have come to the shelter during this time,” the release concluded.

No other information regarding the bacteria strain or the suspended intake was provided by IACS.

In recent months, both IACS staff and animal care advocates have been vocal about how Indy’s shelter services are in crisis.

In September, former and current IACS volunteers spoke with FOX59/CBS4 and claimed that the shelter was in a grave situation. The report, which included allegations of overcrowding, rampant euthanasia and unfair adoption practices, can be read here.