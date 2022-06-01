INDIANAPOLIS — What better time to find a writing partner than on National Pen Pal Day?

Home Instead — a home-care provider that assists the aging members of our community — is hoping to match 100 Indianapolis seniors with pen pals. As Home Instead explains, it’s a simple act that can make a big difference.

“In a ‘digital-first’ world of quick texts and five-minute phone calls, it’s easy to forget the significance a hand-written letter may have with the older generation,” said spokesperson Mary McHugh. “For many older adults in Indianapolis, a letter can be a simple yet meaningful act of kindness, especially for a senior recipient who may not be close to loved ones or who is still feeling isolated due to the pandemic.”

Click here if interested in signing up for a pen pal.