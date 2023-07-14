INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Professional Firefighters, along with the Indianapolis Fire Department, hosted a ceremony Friday to commemorate the four Indianapolis firefighters who died while on duty in the late 1800’s to the early 1900’s.

According to a news release, the event took place Friday morning at the Heroes of Public Safety Memorial at the Crown Hill Cemetery. The headstones for the four fallen firefighters are being replaced so community members are able to remember the impact of the four firefighters.

The four firefighters honored were:

Henry D. Woodruff: 1845-1890;

Clifford C. Woods: 1899-1939;

Frank M. Yates: 1875-1928;

Webster J. Robertson: 1852-1899.

“The restoration of these monuments is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the Indianapolis Professional Firefighters to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in protecting our community,” the release said.