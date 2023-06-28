INDIANAPOLIS — The poor air quality and hazy smoke across the region are forcing Indianapolis to close some facilities, including all outdoor pools.

City officials say everyone needs to take the poor air quality seriously including residents and city employees. They’re asking people to limit their time outdoors.

“I noticed yesterday that the air was misty and foggy,” said downtown resident Brooks Radcliff. “I didn’t know what was going on.”

Radcliff said he runs every morning and that when he looked up at the hazy sky, he knew something was wrong.

Lumen Christi Catholic School teacher Caris Roller said to avoid the toxic air, her kids are spending most of the time indoors.

“The minute we walked out we smelled the smoke,” Roller said. “So my students only stayed outdoors for a half hour.”

On Wednesday, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department decided to close all outdoor pools and cancel most outdoor activities, including day camps at Eagle Creek Park and Southeast Park until further notice.

Indy Parks has also canceled all summer concert series events for Wednesday.