INDIANAPOLIS — Officials with Gen Con, the largest and longest-running tabletop gaming convention in North America, announced Monday that the convention will continue to make Indianapolis its home at least through 2030.

According to a news release from the convention, more than 70,000 people attended Gen Con Indy 2023, which ended Sunday at the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium. Officials estimate that this year’s convention generated around $75 million in economic impact for restaurants, hotels and local businesses.

“The Gen Con attendee experience is continually at the forefront of our decision-making,” David Hoppe, the president of Gen Con, said in the release. “We are excited to announce that Gen Con will be extending its stay in Indianapolis through 2030. I am eager to see the continued growth and success that will come from our partnership with a city that has supported us over the last 20 years.”

This year’s convention featured more than 570 game publishers and vendors, as well as more than 20,000 ticketed events like board and card games, roleplaying games, comedy shows, a film festival and live musical performances. According to the release, nearly $35,000 was raised for Indy Reads and Game Pathways.

“Twenty years ago, when Gen Con first came to Indy, they were a 20,000-person hobby gaming show,” Leonard Hoops, the president and chief executive officer of Visit Indy, said in the release. “Today, it is a 70,000-person cultural phenomenon. Indy and Gen Con have grown together, and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to do so in the future. Keeping this global event in Indy has been a team effort and the Pan Am convention center and hotel project has been an indispensable part of that. We greatly value our decades-long partnership with Gen Con.”

Gen Con Indy 2024 is scheduled for Aug. 1-4, 2024. For more information, visit the convention’s website.