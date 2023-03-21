INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family is still searching for a missing 40-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since August.

Robert Polin Jr. was last seen on Aug. 11, 2022, at the Mayfair Hotel on Lafayette Road in Indianapolis, according to family.

Family said Polin has a mental disorder and is likely in need of medical attention.

Photos provided by family of Robert Polin Jr.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that an active missing persons case is still open for Polin.

Family asks that if anyone spots Polin not to approach him but to call IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160.