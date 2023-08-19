INDIANAPOLIS — Later this month, an Indianapolis live music venue will host a fundraiser concert for the family of one of the venue’s sound techs who died in early August.

According to the Hi-Fi’s Facebook page, the fundraiser for Nate Raab will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Hi-Fi, located at 1043 Virginia Ave. No. 4.

The concert will feature Keller & Cole, J. Elliott, Cam Melton and Meghan Cristeen Martin. Tickets are $20 and can be found here. Officials said all net proceeds will be given to Raab’s family.

“To raise some funds for Nate’s family, we’re doing what we know best – hosting a show of some of our favorite local musicians,” the post read.

According to his obituary, Raab, who was 26 years old, died on Aug. 1 after a “long battle with Deep Vein Thrombosis.” Raab was an audio-visual technician and engineer and served as a worship leader for several churches.

For more information, visit the Hi-Fi’s website.