INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis International Airport has once again soared to the top of the continent’s quality airports: for the 11th year in the row, the Circle City’s airport has been named the Best Airport in North America by the Airports Council International.

The designation is based on survey inputs by passengers and includes more than 30 key performance indicators like check-in, cleanliness of facilities, ease of finding your way, and shopping and dining options.

“The Indy airport is more than just a place where aircraft take off and land – it’s very much like a city within a city,” said Indianapolis Airport Authority (IAA) Executive Director Mario Rodriguez.

Airport officials credit employees for the winning streak. The airport is currently recruiting workers in several different departments including operations and public safety, terminal services, maintenance, and professional staffing.

According to IAA, employees receive benefits like up to $10,000 per year for child care reimbursement, paid tuition assistance up to $5,250 and a “generous medical, dental, vision and prescription drug benefit package.”

The airport invites anyone interested in joining the team to visit IND.com/Careers.